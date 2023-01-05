Skillshare Taps Veteran Tech Dealmaker Susan Agliata as Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare, the world's largest online community for creativity, today announced Susan Agliata as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately. In this role she will be tasked with fostering strategic partnerships to further extend the power of Skillshare's creative platform, content, and community. Susan will report to Skillshare CFO, James Rosenstock.

As Vice President of Business Development Susan will lead Skillshare's efforts to build strategic relationships and develop high profile partnerships with world class brands. She will identify new areas of collaboration and revenue opportunities with high value partners and spearhead bringing those initiatives to life. Susan will also focus on opportunities to leverage Skillshare's catalog of high quality video content and extend the platform internationally.

"Susan has years of experience fostering valuable strategic partnerships that have brought a number of leading tech companies to the next level. Her expertise and eye for innovation will be extremely valuable to Skillshare as we continue to expand and grow our platform," said Rosenstock.

Susan's extensive background spans more than 15 years at the intersection of technology and media, having held a number of strategic roles in business development and partnerships. She joins Skillshare from Samsung where she most recently served as the Director of Business Development for Media Ecosystem Partnerships. She helped grow Samsung's mobile and CTV platform services category into a multi-billion dollar business through strategic deal-making and product development focused on partner success and consumer experience. Prior to Samsung, Susan served as the Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at VICE Media where she was a key driver of the media company's path to profitability by establishing a number of cross-platform product and content partnerships that resulted in new diversified and sustainable revenue streams. Susan's previous experience also includes more than 8 years at Google where she was YouTube's Head of Branded Content Solutions for EMEA and an Interactive Program Manager. During her tenure at Google she established a new commercial model for brands and creators helping them discover platform value by both partners and advertisers. Susan started her career at The New York Times as an Interactive Producer.

"I'm thrilled to join Skillshare, a truly unique creative community that has educated and inspired millions across the globe while at the same time providing teachers a platform to share their knowledge, build their brands, and grow their businesses," said Agliata. "I'm looking forward to supporting the next phase of Skillshare's growth and am confident we can deliver high-impact content and product partnerships that nurture new audiences while delivering even more value to our vibrant ecosystem of creators."

About Skillshare:

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 785,000 subscribers and over 40,000 video-based classes exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, Rebecca Minkof and Jeff Staple and more. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare's mission is to inspire discovery and growth through creativity. To learn more, go to: www.skillshare.com.

