Skillsoft Loss Widens In Q1; Issues FY27 Outlook; Shares Down In After-Hrs

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), an educational technology company, reported wider loss for the first quarter of 2026, while also reporting higher adjusted income. The wider loss was attributable to the significantly wider loss from discontinued operations.

On the NYSE, the after-hours shares ended Tuesday's trading 4.24 percent lower at $5.87, after closing regular trading at 11.54 percent low on the same day. Net loss for the first quarter went up to $43.11 million or $4.89 per share, from $38.05 million or $4.57 per share in the same quarter last year. Loss from discontinued operations widened to $24.42 million from $8.42 million the previous year.

The adjusted income, on the other hand, jumped to $10.20 million or $1.16 per share, from $9.54 million or $1.15 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period dropped to $26.64 million, from $26.84 million in 2025.

Total Revenue went down to $94.50 million, from $99.15 million in the prior year. In their outlook for the fiscal 2027, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $388 million to $406 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $108 million to $116 million.