25.01.2022 17:15:00
Skillz Could Benefit From Falling Ad Prices
Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is an intriguing mobile gaming company. It allows users to wager on the games they play against one another, making the activity inherently more engaging. Skillz benefited at the onset of the pandemic as millions of people, stuck at home, looked for new entertainment options. However, as economies started reopening in 2021, Skillz hit a rough patch and its stock crashed as a result. In some much-needed good news for shareholders, ad prices have started to moderate -- and since marketing is the company's highest expense, that could reduce costs or deliver more bang for the buck. Let's look deeper at how that could help Skillz.
