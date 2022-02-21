|
21.02.2022 12:25:00
Skillz Earnings: Here's What Matters Most
Mobile gaming competition platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) was a darling within the investment community about a year ago when it soared from the low $20s to more than $45 per share on a partnership with the National Football League (NFL). But the stock has plummeted nearly 90% in just one year, in part thanks to the ongoing tech and growth stock sell-off.A lot is going on at the company, and investors will probably be looking for some critical updates to help instill confidence in the company's future. Here are three burning questions that investors need to know about heading into earnings this week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
