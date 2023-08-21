|
21.08.2023 16:06:10
Skillz Shares Rise 19%; To Buyback Up To $65 Mln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - Shares of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), a mobile games platform, are rising more than 19% Monday morning after the company announced a share buyback program of up to $65 million.
The Board also authorized management to explore options to repurchase up to $65 million of the company's outstanding 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026.
SKLZ is at $8.71 currently. It has traded in the range of $7.32 - $32.80 in the last 1 year.
