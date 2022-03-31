|
31.03.2022 12:45:00
Skillz Stock: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?
Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have plummeted since reaching their highs in early 2021, and the company's own forward guidance has disappointed Wall Street and investors alike. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 21, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro discuss if there's light at the end of the tunnel for the previously promising mobile game company.Jon Quast: Eddie Z says, "Afternoon, guys. As a Skillz owner, is there light around the corner for this company down 88 percent from high?" Here's what I would say. Even with a greater focus on profitability going forward, if there was one thrust from Skillz management in the investor day presentation, I would say that that is one of them. Definitely this focus on greater profitability. They're saying adjusted earnings positivity, so adjusted EBITDA, which is the easiest of the profitability metrics. Let's just put it like that. They're not looking for breakeven until 2024 in a quarter. Full-year EBITDA positivity would come at the earliest 2025, according to the new guidance from management. That is a significant time period away to reach that profitability, with a concerted focus upon that profitability. That is one concern that I have, especially for a company that is slowing the revenue growth. It's a significant drop-off. Something that starts off with such a wonderful gross profit margin of 94%, why is it going to take that long? I would say that that is a reason for caution, and one that it may be, if it ever does recover to its previous high, I think we're talking a multiyear journey. I don't think it's going to happen in 2022. I don't think it's going to happen in 2023. I think it's going to be a long journey ahead to get back to its all-time high. There are some good things going on with Skillz, such as it is focusing on something called Skillz Cloud. This is going to make it easier for people to test games. Rather than having to download the entire game that they might want to play, they can actually play it immediately because Skillz is going to be hosting all the game on the cloud. You can try it out and see if you like it. If you do like it, then you can download it. I think that's going to significantly reduce the barrier of entry. In their upcoming guidance, nothing new is included such as acquisitions, new games, new geographies, none of that is assumed in the revenue guidance going forward. Definitely, still a lot here that could catalyze the growth of the upside, including brand partnerships like the NFL later this year.Continue reading
