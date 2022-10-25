25.10.2022 14:00:00

SKIMS To Receive Inaugural Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian , Emma Grede , and Jens Grede to accept the award on behalf of the solutions-oriented brand. NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 25, 2022-- The Council of Fashion Designers of America is pleased to introduce the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion at the 2022 CFDA Fashion
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Amazon.com Inc. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten