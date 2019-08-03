Skin Care Institute in Tulsa, OK, Announces that Emsculpt® Can Now Tone Arms and Calves

TULSA, Okla., August 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jeff Alexander, medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa, is excited to announce that their latest service addition, Emsculpt®, a non-invasive muscle-building treatment, is now able to contour more areas of the body. In addition to sculpting the abdomen and buttocks, Emsculpt can now tone the arms and calves with no downtime.

The first of its kind, Emsculpt is clinically proven to tone muscle with non-invasive HIFEM® (high-intensity focused electromagnetic) energy. During a single Emsculpt session, which lasts about 30 minutes, HIFEM stimulates thousands of muscle contractions, essentially mimicking a "workout" without the work or sweat to help strengthen muscles without discomfort or downtime. Emsculpt treatments typically provide optimal results after four sessions scheduled 2 to 3 days apart.

In addition to Emsculpt, Skin Care Institute offers CoolSculpting®, the world's most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) with SkinPen® micro-needling, PRP Hair Restoration, Ultherapy® skin tightening, Emsella® for urinary incontinence, Clear + Brilliant® skin rejuvenation, fractional laser skin resurfacing, HydraFacial MD® Elite, clinical-grade chemical peels, laser hair removal, photofacials, and Botox® and dermal fillers.

Skin Care Institute also offers a leading selection of spa treatments, including facials, body waxing, lash and brow services, physician-grade and organic skin care products and much more. For additional information about Emsculpt or other treatments at Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa, please call 918.948.9639.

About Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa

The Skin Care Institute, under the direction of board-certified dermatologist Jeff Alexander, M.D., and his wife, Executive Director Judy Dworin Alexander, is dedicated to providing clients with the newest, safest and most effective technologies for skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, body contouring, hair reduction, hair restoration and wellness. Since opening in 1999, Skin Care Institute remains at the forefront of the industry, earning distinction as one of the top 250 Allergan accounts in the country and the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa is located in the Kelly Medical Building at 6565 South Yale Avenue, Suite 110 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dr. Jeff Alexander, Medical Director of Skin Care Institute

Jeff Alexander, M.D., is the owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and has over 30 years of experience in skin care.

Dr. Alexander is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and the University of Oklahoma Dermatology Program. He has served as president of the Oklahoma Dermatological Society and the Tulsa Dermatological Society. A former chairman of the Department of Dermatology at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Dr. Alexander has served on the speaker's bureau for GlaxoSmithKline, SkinCeuticals®, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and SkinMedica®. He has also served as assistant clinical professor and dermatology instructor for medical students and residents at the University of Oklahoma.

In 1999, Dr. Alexander opened Skin Care Institute, the first medical spa in Oklahoma. By combining cutting-edge laser technology with aesthetic and medical procedures, he paved the way for others in the industry.

In 2011, Dr. Alexander became the first in Oklahoma to offer CoolSculpting by ZELTIQ®.

