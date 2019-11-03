Skin Care Institute, Oklahoma's Top-Rated Medical Spa, Now Offering Advanced Injectables Treatments with Microtox® and BeautiPHIcation™.

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned for their injectables treatments and one of the top 250 Allergan accounts in the country, Skin Care Institute is thrilled to expand its injectable service offerings with MicroTox® and BeautiPHIcation™, two advanced, state-of-the-art methods for administering age-defying injectables treatments. Skin Care Institute's master-level injectors have undergone advanced training to administer these state-of-the-art injectables services.

MicroTox involves administering "micro" injections of a diluted form of Botox® into the shallow layers of the skin, as opposed to traditional Botox injections, which target deeper muscles. When Botox is injected into the shallow areas of the face and neck, it provides a "shrink wrap" effect to the skin, causing lines and wrinkles to tighten and smooth out for a younger-looking appearance within minutes. Botox typically takes four to 14 days to take full effect, but MicroTox affords immediate benefits, improving skin texture and radiance, smoothing horizontal creases, reducing vertical neck banding, shrinking pore size and more.

Pioneered by Dr. Arthur Swift, BeautiPHIcation is a precise method of injecting based on "phi," a mathematical concept based on symmetry that was developed by Leonardo Da Vinci and is known as "the golden ratio." Applying phi measurements to the face, Skin Care Institute's master injectors can administer the most balanced and natural-looking dermal fillers to restore each patient's unique ideal of beauty.

In addition to MicroTox and BeautiPHIcation, Skin Care Institute offers award-winning injectables treatments with Botox® and the complete suite of Juvéderm® dermal fillers, including Volbella®, Voluma® and Vollure XC™. For non-invasive body contouring, Skin Care Institute offers CoolSculpting®, the world's most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment, and Emsculpt® non-invasive muscle-toning. Other acclaimed treatments include Kybella®, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) with SkinPen® micro-needling, PRP hair restoration, Ultherapy® skin tightening, Emsella® for urinary incontinence, Clear + Brilliant® skin rejuvenation, Fraxel® Dual laser skin resurfacing, HydraFacial MD® Elite, clinical-grade chemical peels, laser hair removal, photofacials, and Botox® and dermal fillers.

Skin Care Institute also offers a leading selection of spa treatments, including facials, body waxing, lash and brow services, physician-grade and organic skin care products and much more. For additional information about MicroTox, BeautiPHIcation or other treatments at Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa, please call 918.494.8300.

About Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa

The Skin Care Institute, under the direction of board-certified dermatologist Jeff Alexander, M.D., and his wife, Executive Director Judy Dworin Alexander, is dedicated to providing clients with the newest, safest and most effective technologies for skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, body contouring, hair reduction, hair restoration and wellness. Since opening in November 1999, Skin Care Institute remains at the forefront of the industry, earning distinction as the first provider in Oklahoma to offer CoolSculpting in 2011, and going on to become the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A pioneer in the industry, Skin Care Institute was also one of the first in Oklahoma to provide Emsella®, a ground-breaking non-invasive treatment for urinary incontinence, as well as Emsculpt®, the world's first non-invasive treatment for muscle toning.

Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa is located in the Kelly Medical Building at 6565 South Yale Avenue, Suite 110 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dr. Jeff Alexander, Medical Director of Skin Care Institute

Jeff Alexander, M.D., is the owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and has over 30 years of experience in skin care.

Dr. Alexander is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and the University of Oklahoma Dermatology Program. He has served as president of the Oklahoma Dermatological Society and the Tulsa Dermatological Society. A former chairman of the Department of Dermatology at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Dr. Alexander has served on the speaker's bureau for GlaxoSmithKline, SkinCeuticals®, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and SkinMedica®. He has also served as assistant clinical professor and dermatology instructor for medical students and residents at the University of Oklahoma.

In 1999, Dr. Alexander opened Skin Care Institute, the first medical spa in Oklahoma. By combining cutting-edge laser technology with aesthetic and medical procedures, he paved the way for others in the industry.

SOURCE Skin Care Institute