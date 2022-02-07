SkinCeuticals Announces Shifts to Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals announces executive changes within the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide, effective this month.

AMY SLOAN brings 15 years of global and U.S. beauty industry experience - 10 of those years with SkinCeuticals - to the role of Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. Amy has been the Vice President of Marketing for the SkinCeuticals U.S. team for three years following seven years with SkinCeuticals Global as head of omni-channel marketing for the brand.

Amy joined L'Oreal in 2011 to lead the digital and retail expansion of SkinCeuticals globally. She created and transformed the digital and retail capabilities of the business, spearheading the development of ecommerce for the brand alongside the digital and social media strategies. As part of her exclusive partners initiative, the SkinCeuticals team created its unique flagship program which now includes 130 accounts nationwide exclusively selling SkinCeuticals with custom marketing materials and business consultation. In addition to her retail innovations, she led the creation of the ProTalk services, which ensures top skincare professionals are readily available to answer consumer needs through chat, consults, or live-streaming events, allowing professional advice to be accessible for all.

While leading the U.S. Marketing Team, she has successfully driven product launches and animations, and has been instrumental in bringing the skincare professional to the consumer both offline and on.

"This next chapter in my SkinCeuticals story is an exciting one for me, most of all because of the team behind the brand," notes Amy Sloan. "With the unique talents that each individual provides, I know that continued success and shared triumphs are in our future. I am infinitely thankful to Stephanie Kramer for her guidance and support and wish her well in her next endeavor."

Before her tenure at L'Oreal USA, Amy held marketing positions at L'Occitane en Provence and at peer-reviewed science journal Nature Publishing Group.

Amy Sloan succeedsSTEPHANIE KRAMER who was promoted to Global General Manager of SkinCeuticals, bringing with her nearly 20 years of business strategy and marketing experience, directly following over a year in the U.S. General Manager of SkinCeuticals role last month. Prior to joining the U.S. team, Kramer was the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Innovation at the brand. Under her leadership, the U.S. experienced double-digit growth across all channels including medical and direct e-commerce, as well as expanded its SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ portfolio to 9 locations including key markets New York City and Miami. In 2021, Stephanie and her team brought to market the award-winning antioxidant serum for oily and blemish-prone skin, Silymarin CF, and are thrilled to introduce the latest innovation, Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment.

"The authentic heritage of this brand, the commitment to science and our esteemed medical partners, and the people who make SkinCeuticals truly special never cease to impress me," remarks Stephanie Kramer. "It is with pride and anticipation for what is to come that I transition the U.S. role to Amy's skilled hands."

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals is available in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide, and in the past 5 years has successfully implemented a flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in the brand's science and business expertise, exclusively selling SkinCeuticals. SkinCeuticals now offers nine integrated skincare destinations in St. Helena, CA, Stamford, CT, Houston, TX, Palm Desert, CA, Grand Rapids, MI, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Miami, FL that provide cutting edge, doctor-validated services with the ease and convenience that meets the demands of today's consumer. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

