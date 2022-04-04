SkinCeuticals Celebrates Fourth Annual Global Vitamin C Day: April 4th

SkinCeuticals Continues Research to Further Demonstrate Comprehensive Merits of the Ingredient

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Professional Skincare Brand, celebrates the fourth annual Global Vitamin C Day. The brand founded the day as a leading antioxidant authority in 2019 and dedicates each year to raising awareness of vitamin C as a cornerstone to achieving optimal skin health. Last year, the brand introduced a new breakthrough in vitamin C antioxidant science, Silymarin CF, specially formulated for blemish-prone skin. This year, the brand is showcasing new clinical proof on Phloretin CF, its vitamin C serum formulation targeting discoloration. This study adds to its current 40+ clinical studies on its antioxidant portfolio worldwide.

SkinCeuticals antioxidants provide advanced environmental protection from UV rays, infrared radiation, and pollution by neutralizing free radicals that prematurely age skin across all skin types. The newest research is an additional 12-week study on Phloretin CF an antioxidant with 2% phloretin, 10% L-ascorbic acid, and 0.5% ferulic acid. In partnership with U.S. board-certified Dermatologist, Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL and skin of color expert, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, the study looked specifically at discoloration attributes across all skin tones within the Fitzpatrick scale.

"Discoloration is a common skin concern I see across patients and vitamin C has been clinically proven time and again to reduce the appearance of discoloration for overall tone improvement," says Dr. Corey L. Hartman, Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. "I recommend my patients use SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF and antioxidants within the brand's range regularly to notice brighter, more even skin."

The study demonstrated that this powerful antioxidant formulation delivers brighter, more even skin across all Fitzpatrick types. Phloretin CF is now clinically proven to even skin tone by 20%, increase radiance by 27%, and reduce discoloration by 16% in just 12 weeks.

"In addition to supporting new launches with clinical studies, at SkinCeuticals, we invest continuously in research, even after a product is sold in the marketplace. Continuous academic research is a pillar of Dr. Pinnell's legacy, as well as our brand commitment to medical and aesthetic professionals," says Stephanie Kramer, Global General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "Vitamin C Day gives us a moment to recognize our unique SkinCeuticals approach to antioxidant formulation. Not all vitamin C antioxidants are developed in the same way nor rooted in scientific research. We aim to educate on the power of vitamin C while showcasing relevant new findings from our research, allowing us to continue to provide antioxidants for a wide range of skin concerns."

SkinCeuticals antioxidant serums are clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and promote a naturally even skin tone. The brand's best-selling C E Ferulic sells at 1 bottle every 30 seconds, with 30+ years of research and 50+ beauty awards behind it. Learn more about why vitamin C is essential for skin health and find the right vitamin C serum for you at a physician near you. Join the celebration by using #vitaminCday on social media.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals is available in over 6,000 doctor offices nationwide, and in the past 5 years has successfully implemented a flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in the brand's science and business expertise, exclusively selling SkinCeuticals. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

