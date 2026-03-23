Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
23.03.2026 08:05:00
Skip the IPO Wait: How to Invest in SpaceX Today
Unless market turmoil ruins the fun, 2026 looks to be a banner year for initial public offerings (IPOs). Giant private companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Databricks are planning to sell stock to public investors.No IPO is as anticipated as SpaceX. The spaceflight company founded by Elon Musk has been private for two decades and is rumored to be planning the largest IPO in history later this year at a valuation of $1.5 trillion or higher.The downside of an IPO is that retail investors may only be able to buy SpaceX stock after a potential IPO pop, putting them at the back of the line. Luckily, investors have a workaround to buying SpaceX stock today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
23.03.26
|WDH 2/US-Geschworene: Musk schädigte Twitter-Aktionäre bewusst (dpa-AFX)
|
21.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Musk unterliegt vor Gericht im Streit um Twitter-Übernahme (dpa-AFX)
|
20.03.26
|Xpeng-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Tesla-Rivale schlägt in Q4 die Erwartungen - Umsatz gesteigert (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.26