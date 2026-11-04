Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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04.11.2026 10:21:00

Skip the "Magnificent Seven": 2 Underappreciated Memory Stocks With More Room to Run

There's nothing wrong with buying shares of the most dominant tech companies as a solid starting point for investing in the AI boom. After all, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are the world's three leading cloud computing infrastructure companies, with impressive AI-driven sales growth, and fellow hyperscaler Meta Platforms recently launched Muse, the most popular agentic AI app right now.

Add to the mix Tesla's potential to merge with Space Exploration Technologies, Apple's expanding product lineup, and the constant demand for Nvidia's processors to build AI infrastructure, and it's easy to see why the "Magnificent Seven" stocks are top of mind for tech investors.

But it would be a mistake to overlook the great tech companies that aren't such household names. In particular, memory makers SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), whose share prices are down about 20% over the past month, have a lot to offer to investors who are willing to stray a little bit off the well-worn path.

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