SkiStar AB Half-Year Report September 2023 - February 2024

RECORD-HIGH INTEREST IN SKIING HOLIDAYS IN THE SCANDINAVIAN MOUNTAINS

Second Quarter

Net sales for the second quarter increased by SEK 181 million, 8 percent, to SEK 2,531 million (2,350).

Operating profit increased by SEK 140 million, 15 percent, to SEK 1,072 million (932).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 0 million (10).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 368 million to SEK 1,356 million (988).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.43 (9.32).

First Six Months

Net sales for the first six months of the year increased by SEK 224 million, 9 percent, to SEK 2,751 million (2,527).

Operating profit increased by SEK 126 million, 26 percent, to SEK 607 million (481).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 0 million (11).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 425 million to SEK 1,578 million (1,153).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.53 (4.35).

Significant events during and after the period

Strong demand for mountain holidays ahead of the remainder of the 2023/24 winter season, with overnight stays booked through SkiStar up 13 percent on the same time last year.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"It is extremely gratifying that we can present our best half-year result in the company´s history, thanks to the record number of skiing visitors and a particularly strong interest from foreign guests.”

Conference call and web presentation

Wednesday 20 March 2024 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sh636mfv

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1659b32f59834b7d829e0ff488c89d10

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.

The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 20 March 2024, at 07.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.investor.skistar.com.

Attachment