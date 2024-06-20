SkiStar AB Interim Report September 2023-May 2024

GREAT INTEREST IN SCANDINAVIAN MOUNTAIN HOLIDAYS

Third Quarter

Net sales for the third quarter increased by SEK 81 million, 6 percent, to SEK 1,490 million (1,409).

Operating profit increased by SEK 65 million, 18 percent, to SEK 418 million (353).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK -3 million (1).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased by SEK 32 million to SEK -268 million (-236).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.99 (3.43), an increase of 16 percent.

First Nine Months

Net sales for the nine-months period increased by SEK 404 million, 10 percent, to SEK 4,340 million (3,936).

Operating profit increased by SEK 184 million, 22 percent, to SEK 1,019 million (834).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK -10 million (12).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 401 million to SEK 1,318 million (917).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 9.52 (7.7), an increase of 23 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

Strong demand for mountain holidays ahead of the 2024/25 winter season, with a booking situation, measured as overnight stays booked through SkiStar, up 9 percent on the same time last year.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"It is pleasing to see that this year’s increased volume of guests comes from international gusts, who not only increase or sales but also makes us grow across all weeks.”

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.investor.skistar.com.

