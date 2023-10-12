SkiStar's Capital Markets Day 2023: the year-round mountain experience holiday organiser

During SkiStar's Capital Markets Day, which starts today at 14.00 CET, CEO Stefan Sjöstrand together with members of Group Management will present the business and the strategy towards the updated medium-term financial targets. There will also be a deep dive into the historical financial development and the main financial growth levers for the coming years.

SkiStar will work in accordance with its strategic priorities, which include taking a greater role as a community builder, creating long-term customer relationships and driving operational efficiency all year round. The company also works continuously to improve the attractiveness of the destinations in a more sustainable way, enabling more guests to enjoy an active holiday in the Scandinavian mountains all year round.

"SkiStar has a long history of continuous organic growth, driven by a strong customer offering and the demand for active holidays. In recent years, we have taken important steps to transition to a year-round business and I look forward to showing how we are now well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities our attractive destinations provide, together with our competitive customer offering and our comprehensive range of mountain experiences. Together with our strategic priorities, I am confident in our ability to achieve the updated financial targets and sustainability targets while continuing to create memorable mountain experiences all year round.", says Stefan Sjöstrand, President and CEO of SkiStar.

The speakers at the Capital Markets Day are Stefan Sjöstrand (CEO), Martin Almgren (CFO), Niclas Sjögren Berg (COO), Mathias Lindström (Commercial Director) and Lars-Göran Dahl (Property Director).

Link to live stream: here

Information related to the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website

Link to the press release on the updated financial targets: here

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com .

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com .

SkiStar in brief

The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate .

Attachment