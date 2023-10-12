|
12.10.2023 09:00:00
SkiStar's Capital Markets Day 2023: the year-round mountain experience holiday organiser
During SkiStar's Capital Markets Day, which starts today at 14.00 CET, CEO Stefan Sjöstrand together with members of Group Management will present the business and the strategy towards the updated medium-term financial targets. There will also be a deep dive into the historical financial development and the main financial growth levers for the coming years.
SkiStar will work in accordance with its strategic priorities, which include taking a greater role as a community builder, creating long-term customer relationships and driving operational efficiency all year round. The company also works continuously to improve the attractiveness of the destinations in a more sustainable way, enabling more guests to enjoy an active holiday in the Scandinavian mountains all year round.
"SkiStar has a long history of continuous organic growth, driven by a strong customer offering and the demand for active holidays. In recent years, we have taken important steps to transition to a year-round business and I look forward to showing how we are now well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities our attractive destinations provide, together with our competitive customer offering and our comprehensive range of mountain experiences. Together with our strategic priorities, I am confident in our ability to achieve the updated financial targets and sustainability targets while continuing to create memorable mountain experiences all year round.", says Stefan Sjöstrand, President and CEO of SkiStar.
The speakers at the Capital Markets Day are Stefan Sjöstrand (CEO), Martin Almgren (CFO), Niclas Sjögren Berg (COO), Mathias Lindström (Commercial Director) and Lars-Göran Dahl (Property Director).
Link to live stream: here
Information related to the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website
Link to the press release on the updated financial targets: here
Further information can be reached from:
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com.
Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com.
SkiStar in brief
The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skistar AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
16.06.22
|Ausblick: Skistar Registered B verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Skistar Registered B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.22
|Ausblick: Skistar Registered B präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Skistar Registered B veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.12.21
|Ausblick: Skistar Registered B gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
05.12.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Skistar Registered B legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.21
|Ausblick: Skistar Registered B gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.09.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Skistar Registered B gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Skistar AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skistar AB Registered Shs -B-
|8,88
|-4,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.