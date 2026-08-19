SKK Holdings Aktie

SKK Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2HG / ISIN: KYG8292E1026

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19.08.2026 18:21:43

SKK Holdings Stock Rises 14% After Securing Six New Singapore Contracts

(RTTNews) - SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) shares rose $0.65, or 14.25 percent, to $5.21 on Wednesday, after the company announced six new contracts for horizontal directional drilling and utility works in Singapore.

The stock opened at $4.83 and traded between $4.68 and $8.81 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $1.61 to $17.95. Trading volume reached 6.80 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.02 million shares.

The contracts have an aggregate value of up to approximately $26.6 million, with five fixed-price subcontracts worth about $19.6 million and another valued at approximately $7.0 million. The awards cover HDD installation and utility works for infrastructure projects.

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