Skoda’s refusal to honour warranty staggers legal experts

Dealers quoted a policy that was ‘unfair and not legally enforceable’ over critical safety repairTwo warning lights appeared on our Skoda Fabia, eight days before the warranty expired. The Skoda handbook recommends driving immediately to the nearest dealer if these lights illuminate, as the car can suddenly lose power. However, neither of our two local Skoda dealers could offer a booking until after the warranty expired, both saying we would have to pay for the repair. Neither would formally log the fault as having arisen during the warranty period. They are adamant this is Skoda policy, which implies any warranty claim can be rejected by not dealing with it until after the expiry date.FK, DunbarSkoda’s stance is, in my opinion, a breathtaking rebuttal of consumer rights, and I wonder if other brands are similarly trying it on. The email you received when you complained to Skoda UK customer service echoed the dealers’ stance and recommended you find another dealer (the next nearest is 55 miles away) which could fit you in. It helpfully attached the warranty terms and conditions. Nowhere does it state faults must be inspected before the warranty expires, only that they are reported as soon as they occur. Continue reading...