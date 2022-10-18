SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES STREET FIGHTER 35th ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Skullcandy PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Reimagined To Pay Homage to an Iconic Favorite

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today a collaboration with Street Fighter, one of the world's most iconic and best-selling gaming franchises. The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates Street Fighter's 35th anniversary by blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of fan-favorite, Street Fighter II. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99.

"For many gamers, there are few franchises more iconic than global powerhouse Street Fighter," said Derek Steiner, Director of Global Partnerships at Skullcandy. "In honor of the game's 35th anniversary, we re-designed our all-new flagship PLYR headset to ooze Street Fighter nostalgia. This exclusive drop gives gamers premium features and the immersive sound you can only get from Skullcandy — now, in signature Street Fighter style."

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR headset is loaded with nods to the classic game. The stand-up arcade cabinet's unforgettable gray and black pebble texture is a clear staple, while custom ear cup illustrations are brought to life with a lenticular effect, resulting in low-tech, high-impact "motion graphics." Every detail — right down to the headband fasteners modeled after the original arcade action buttons — was considered.

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology - Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to bluetooth-enabled media and gaming devices

Skullcandy Supreme Sound - Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Enhanced Sound Perception - A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user's unique hearing needs

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software - Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced features and customize button functions

Clear Voice Smart Mic - AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Mute & Volume Control - Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Adjustable Suspension Headband - Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort

Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge - Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology - If the headset is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software - Available for both PC and Mobile App

Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately) - Available early 2023, the wireless transmitter will enable low latency wireless connection to PlayStation console and PC.

Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset - $149.99 MSRP:

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

