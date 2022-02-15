SKULLCANDY X BUDWEISER COLLAB BRINGS SAUCY STYLE TO LIMITED-EDITION TRUE WIRELESS FAVORITES

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today its all-new collaboration with Budweiser . The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones and Indy Evo , Sesh Evo and Dime True Wireless Earbuds, redesigned with an aesthetic unique to the partnership. The Skullcandy x Budweiser limited-edition offerings are available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

"Skullcandy and Budweiser believe in the full-senders, the deep-track listeners and those that don't just live life but embrace it – this collaboration is for them," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser's iconic stylings. The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly and turn up the volume."

The Crusher Evo, Indy Evo, Sesh Evoand Dime true wireless solutions feature an eye-popping black and red colorway with the signature Skullcandy Skull adorned with the Budweiser crown. The combination of reflective, transparent materials and color choices play with light to encapsulate a youthful spirit. Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x Budweiser collab headphones and earbuds include:

Skullcandy x Budweiser Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones – $209.99 MSRP

40 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass and Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls

Built-in Tile Finding Technology

Flat-Folding and Collapsible

Skullcandy x Budweiser Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $79.99 MSRP

Up to 30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

IP55 Sweat, Water And Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls and Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Music, movie and podcast EQ modes

Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds – $59.99 MSRP

Up to 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control via Touch Controls with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes

Built-in Tile Technology

Skullcandy x Budweiser Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds with Ability to Use Either Bud Solo

Auto On/Connect with Secure, Noise-Isolating Fit

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid and Integrated Lanyard

For more information on Skullcandy and to see the collaboration unfold, visit www.Skullcandy.com or follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Twitter and Facebook .

1. The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 combined.

2.The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022, combined.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com .

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skullcandy-x-budweiser-collab-brings-saucy-style-to-limited-edition-true-wireless-favorites-301481854.html

SOURCE Skullcandy