SKULLCANDY'S "FIND YOUR FREQUENCY" CAMPAIGN IS ALL ABOUT TUNING IN TO PERSONAL TRUTHS

Platform Encourages Everyone to Discover and Dial Up their Passions, Ambitions and Connections

PARK CITY, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc., the No.1 selling brand in headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today its year-long "Find Your Frequency" brand campaign. Rooted in a desire to empower its fans to connect with and express their, authentic selves, the campaign spotlights relatable monthly "Frequencies" — such as Connection, Expression, Creativity and Play — and celebrates each one through exclusive music performances, limited product drops, athlete collaborations, social causes and more.

For April, we're tuning into the frequency of "Connection." We'll explore alongside our ambassadors and followers how connection to ourselves, each other and the planet plays a vital role in our creativity and craft.

Music is the centerpoint of the "Find Your Frequency" campaign which will feature a new performance from emerging artists every month. Eyedress, BKtherula and others are joining the roster — each one committed to the evolution of themselves and culture. Full-length music videos, complete with striking visuals made up of unique backdrops and bold color palettes, will be released monthly to bring each "Frequency" to life. The videos will be accompanied by artist interviews grounded in personal truth exploration, behind-the-scenes content, lifestyle imagery, giveaways and more.

"Frequency isn't just about sound, it's about tuning into your passions, goals and relationships to better understand the personal truths that guide your behavior, outlook on the world and your place in it," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "We know our consumers, particularly Gen Z, are inspired by multifaceted personalities and perspectives as they work to tune in and dial up their own unique frequencies. We are proud to aid in the search for authenticity by enabling the soundtrack that fuels their journey."

Skullcandy ambassadors, products and collaborations, like Budweiser and Pit Viper, will also play a pivotal role in monthly "Find Your Frequency" content, leveraging diverse voices in the board sports, advocacy and artistic spaces. Ambassadors like Zeb Powell, Vasu Sojitra, Marbie Miller and Hannah Eddywill share what it means to tune into their own frequencies, with more multifaceted personalities set to dive into how they live out their passions.

Skullcandy will continue its ongoing partnerships with non-profit organizations Protect Our Winters and To Write Love On Her Arms. Limited-edition product lines will drop in support of the organizations with a portion of proceeds benefiting climate action and youth mental health. New products and collaborations will also come to life visually through compelling videos and imagery. Many of the exclusive true wireless offerings are designed by artists and partners alike, developed under The Workshop initiative – a home for Skullcandy's custom and limited-edition products.

All "Find Your Frequency" content was concepted, produced, directed, filmed and edited by Skullcandy's in-house creative team. The content will run across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. For more information visit www.Skullcandy.com.

The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Monthly Retail Pro; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan.2021 - Jan 2022 combined.

The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Weekly; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; True Wireless; Average Sales Price Under $100 ; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022 , combined.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skullcandys-find-your-frequency-campaign-is-all-about-tuning-in-to-personal-truths-301517084.html

SOURCE Skullcandy