Sky Breaking Ceremony Celebrates New Standalone Crisis Stabilization Unit

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) and Palomar Health joined together to break the sky as modules for the new two-story crisis stabilization unit (CSU) were lofted into place on November 12, 2019. The ceremony highlighted the unique modular technology used to construct the facility. It was also a wonderful opportunity to bring all the parties together to celebrate the new CSU and the treatment it will provide for the North San Diego County region.

The facility was built with off-site construction. The site work and foundation took place onsite while the modules were constructed simultaneously in a factory. The modules were then trucked to a staging area where they waited until they were joined with the foundation at the sky breaking ceremony. Once all the modules, which arrive 80 percent complete, are in place, the finish work will begin on the inside and outside of the facility. The CSU is scheduled to start treating patients in the spring.

When completed, the CSU will provide short term care for patients experiencing an acute psychiatric and/or substance use crisis. It will provide much needed services to mental health patients in a less restrictive environment, freeing Emergency Department beds and improving community safety. The facility will consist of 6,000 square feet and include capacity for 16 patient treatment areas, patient showers, a check-in area, storage for belongings, a nurses' station, medication storage and an outdoor lounge.

"The Critical Stabilization Unit provides a quiet, safe environment for medically stable patients under direct, constant supervision of professional behavioral health staff," said Palomar Health COO Sheila Brown, RN, MBA, FACHE. "The CSU is a less restrictive alternative to hospitalization and best suited for this vulnerable population in crisis while freeing beds in the Emergency Department."



"This is the first mental health project of this kind for RAD," said President John Lefkus. "We are excited to be branching out in new directions and serving different parts of the healthcare industry with our modular technology business model."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides revolutionary modular building systems for the healthcare industry. These turn-key solutions are factory fabricated eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction and can be temporary, interim or permanent. For more information, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its three medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County's only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity. Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information please visit www.PalomarHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

