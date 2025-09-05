Sky Harvest Windpower Aktie

Sky Harvest Windpower für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US83084A1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.09.2025 01:09:22

Sky Harbour Secures $200 Mln Tax-Exempt Facility From J.P. Morgan For Hangar Expansion

(RTTNews) - Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) has closed a $200 million tax-exempt warehouse drawdown committed bank facility with J.P. Morgan as lender and administrative agent.

The borrower is Sky Harbour Capital II, a wholly owned subsidiary, with the note issued through the Public Finance Authority of Wisconsin.

The facility allows drawdowns for new hangar projects with 65% leverage, a five-year bullet maturity, and an interest rate of about 5.60%. It includes capitalized monthly interest for three years, no prepayment penalty at refinancing, and may expand to $300 million subject to approval.

The CEO said the agreement reflects J.P. Morgan's tailored support for Sky Harbour's needs, while the CFO noted it was the most cost-efficient mechanism after a competitive process, providing flexibility for project funding and long-term refinancing.

Legal and advisory support was provided by McGuireWoods, Attolles Law, Greenberg Traurig, Morrison & Foerster, and Lexton Infrastructure Solutions.

Friday SKYH closed at $9.99, down 2.63%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sky Harvest Windpower Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sky Harvest Windpower Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:24 KW 36: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.09.25 KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.09.25 2. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat Zurich Insurance im Portfolio
05.09.25 Diese Aktien hatte die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2025 im Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktzahlen: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Gewinnmitnahmen an den US-Börsen -- Handel in Asien endet mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich nach neuen Bestmarken schwächer. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen