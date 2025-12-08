Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-
08.12.2025 06:54:00

SKY Perfect JSAT Signs SpaceX Launch Deals For JSAT-31 And JSAT-32

(RTTNews) - SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (SKPJF, 9412.T, SKPJY), a Japanese satellite communication and multi-channel pay TV company, on Monday announced that its unit SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation has signed launch contracts with SpaceX for its next-generation communications satellites JSAT-31 and JSAT-32.

JSAT-31 is built on Thales Alenia Space's Space INSPIRE platform and is scheduled to launch in 2028.

JSAT-31 will serve Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands with Ku- and Ka-band capabilities.

The agreement adds to the previously contracted Superbird-9 and three satellites are scheduled to launch one after another beginning in 2027.

The company said JSAT-31 and Superbird-9 are fully flexible satellites equipped with digital payloads that allow dynamic, in-orbit adjustments to coverage and capacity.

The introduction of JSAT-32 will significantly expand Ka-band capacity, effectively doubling the total communications capacity currently provided by the company's fleet of 17 geostationary satellites.

SKY Perfect JSAT is 1.08% higher at JPY 2,059 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:45 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
03:25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: Asiens Börsen am Montag uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenbeginn weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen