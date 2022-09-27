|
Sky signals end of satellite dishes on homes amid move to streaming
Firm switching to set-top boxes amid changes in technology and consumer behaviourThe end of the satellite television dish is in sight after Sky said it would start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box.Although Sky has denied claims it will stop installing new satellite dishes next year, one source at the company suggested it is ultimately a matter of “when, not if” the company ultimately decides to move to internet streaming as standard. Continue reading...
