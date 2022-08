Sky TV won’t give my mum access to the account she pays for

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

It was shared with my father who has long gone, but he has to give his permission for any changesMy mum is a longstanding Sky TV customer, but, despite paying the bill for more than a decade, she has discovered she has no control over the account because it is in the name of my long-gone dad.When she sold her house to be closer to her family, she tried to change the address on the Sky account, but was told she could not without my dad’s permission or, indeed, even cancel. Continue reading...