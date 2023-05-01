Sky Zone Deepens Executive Team with Three Key Hires to Drive Growth Plans

Debbie Dizon Lauber, General Counsel and CPO, Eric Taylor, CDO, and Joe Tenczar, CIO, Join Active Entertainment Industry Leader

DUBLIN, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone , the preeminent indoor active entertainment company, today announced the addition of three executives to its leadership team. The appointment of Debbie Dizon Lauber as Chief People Officer and General Counsel, Eric Taylor as Chief Development Officer, and Joe Tenczar as Chief Information Officer, will support Sky Zone's ongoing expansion and continued success.

"Sky Zone has grown rapidly over the past eighteen months, and we are excited to have Debbie, Joe and Eric join our leadership team," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "Each of them brings decades of multi-unit operating experience to Sky Zone, which will further accelerate both our owned and franchised park growth."

As General Counsel and Chief People Officer, Lauber will focus on optimizing organizational performance, building out the legal, people and enterprise risk management teams' infrastructure and expanding these critical business enabling functions to best support the continued growth of Sky Zone . Lauber brings over 20 years of experience as both a legal and HR executive. Prior to joining Sky Zone , Lauber served as the Global Head of Employee Relations and Employment law at Intuitive, was a member of the Legal team at Intel and led the HR function at 24 Hour Fitness, with over 400 fitness clubs and 20,000 employees nationwide.



. Lauber brings over 20 years of experience as both a legal and HR executive. Prior to joining , Lauber served as the Global Head of Employee Relations and Employment law at Intuitive, was a member of the Legal team at Intel and led the HR function at 24 Hour Fitness, with over 400 fitness clubs and 20,000 employees nationwide. For Sky Zone , Taylor, who has over 20 years of experience in real estate and franchise development, will be responsible for concept development, leasing, design, construction and facilities, as well as franchisee real estate support. In this role, he will spearhead Sky Zone's growth into new markets as well as strengthen the brand's presence in key U.S. cities. Taylor previously served as VP of Real Estate and Development at Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex, with over 120 locations across Florida , following positions at Boston Pizza, Rita's Italian Ice, Sbarro and Bennigan's.



, Taylor, who has over 20 years of experience in real estate and franchise development, will be responsible for concept development, leasing, design, construction and facilities, as well as franchisee real estate support. In this role, he will spearhead growth into new markets as well as strengthen the brand's presence in key U.S. cities. Taylor previously served as VP of Real Estate and Development at Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex, with over 120 locations across , following positions at Boston Pizza, Rita's Italian Ice, Sbarro and Bennigan's. Tenczar will oversee Sky Zone's distributed technology team, focusing on the strategic alignment of technology with the business to support the progress and ongoing success of the company's innovative systems. Having spent the last several decades leading the IT function at multi-unit brands such as Hard Rock International, Ripley's Entertainment, Marriott Vacation Club and Sonny's BBQ, Joe was a founding partner of Restaurant CIOs, one of the top restaurant technology advisory firms in the U.S.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com .

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-zone-deepens-executive-team-with-three-key-hires-to-drive-growth-plans-301811181.html

SOURCE Sky Zone