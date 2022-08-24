SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA

Veteran and Family to Develop Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand in Southeast Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced Derrick and Deidra Quarterman will open a new Sky Zone park in Brunswick, Ga., the brand's first park on the Georgia coast.

"When evaluating our next investment, we drew from our personal strengths and backgrounds, Derrick's nearly 25 years of military and government service and Deidra's family therapy practice, as well as our experience as parents. Upon learning more about Sky Zone, the more we felt it aligned with both our financial and personal goals," said Derrick and Deidra Quarterman, Sky Zone franchisees. "Sky Zone's proven path to profitability along with the opportunity to bring a fun and engaging family experience to the growing city made it an easy decision. We look forward to opening the doors to our Sky Zone and welcoming the Brunswick community and Golden Isles visitors."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"Those looking to invest in a franchise business have seen the great opportunity within the active entertainment industry as families seek out screen-free fun," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "We are thrilled to welcome the Quartermans into the network and look forward to their new park in Southeast Georgia along with many others slated to open in the coming year."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-zone-to-bring-active-play-to-brunswick-georgia-301610658.html

SOURCE Sky Zone