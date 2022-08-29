SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO HENDERSON, NEVADA

Local Entrepreneurs to Expand Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand in Greater Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced Alejandro and Anay Gonzalez will open a new park in Henderson, Nev. The new Sky Zone will increase the industry leader's footprint in the brand's original market of greater Las Vegas.

"We have seen firsthand the growing demand for interactive family-friendly activities through our involvement in the hospitality and events industries," said Alejandro and Anay Gonzalez, Sky Zone franchisees. "After we began looking for our next investment and learned about franchising with Sky Zone, we were impressed with its category-leading rate of return on investment. When we immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba, we were motivated to pursue our entrepreneurial dreams and now we are bringing the largest active entertainment brand to our community in Henderson!"

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"Alejandro and Anay clearly understand the opportunity within active entertainment, and we are thrilled they are joining our network of franchisees," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "As families continue to spend on recreational outings, we are seeing a steady increase in interest from those looking to join the industry through franchising. While our expansion across the country continues, we look forward to the Gonzalez's new park opening in the market where Sky Zone began."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-zone-to-bring-active-play-to-henderson-nevada-301613476.html

SOURCE Sky Zone