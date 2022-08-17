SKY ZONE TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN ST. LOUIS

Local Entrepreneurs Introduce the Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand to St. Ann, Missouri

ST. ANN, Mo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced Anthony and Noshella Thomas will open a new Sky Zone in St. Ann, Mo., increasing the industry leader's footprint in the greater St. Louis area.

"While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful place for families to gather, and as owners, provides us with a proven path to profitability," said Anthony and Noshella Thomas, Sky Zone franchisees. "From exclusive attractions to unforgettable birthday parties, we know local kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy everything Sky Zone has to offer and create life-long memories at our park."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"The explosive growth of active entertainment has attracted entrepreneurs looking to invest in the industry through franchising," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "While we continue our expansion across strategic markets within the U.S., we are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Noshella to the network as they open a new park in one of Sky Zone's original markets, St. Louis."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

