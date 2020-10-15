SkyLIFE Announces the Release of a New Aerial Delivery System Specially Engineered for the Humanitarian Aid Sector

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A New Standard of Care in Humanitarian Relief

"SkyLIFE is the only company that can drop an egg from 500ft or 5,000 ft. and have it remain intact."

SkyLIFE is excited to announce the launch of our new-and-improved aerial delivery systems. Our team is committed to continued innovation as technology advances and our humanitarian goals expand. Our new systems are specially engineered to advance the success of fragile-payload aerial delivery. Our technology is not simply about airdropping vital aid, it's about expanding the expectations of what type of payloads can be delivered, and to whom. SkyLIFE is combatting the limitations of humanitarian relief by building technology that can truly deliver anything, anywhere.

The Implications of Radically Reimagined Air Delivery

Humanitarian aid delivery is not only about supplying food to remote and vulnerable populations, it is also about supplying food that will nourish and sustain these populations. The larger significance of SkyLIFE's innovation is about sending a message that vulnerable communities deserve more than basic survival; they deserve the necessary tools required for a thriving and healthy life, free from the ravages of malnutrition. That means designing technology that can handle the logistical requirements of fragile payloads and thinking creatively about what can and should be aerially delivered. As CEO Jeff Potter remarks, "Multiple entities deliver bulk grain from the sky, but SkyLIFE is the only company that can drop an egg from 500ft or 5,000 ft. and have it remain intact."

Short-Term and Long-Term Humanitarian Relief

Aerial delivery closes the devastating time gap between the arrival of first responder and victims of a crisis. Within seconds, a box full of tomatoes, pears, apples, food bars and water can be evenly dispersed over communities, reaching victims directly. In a crisis, time saved means lives saved. That is why SkyLIFE designs its technology to be safe, efficient, and consistent.

Because SkyLIFE systems are so versatile, they can be used to facilitate more than just short-term humanitarian relief. SkyLIFE delivers immediate relief when it's needed, but we also want to find creative solutions that will support self-sustaining communities for the long-term. This means working with local areas on their specific long-term needs and delivering creative solutions like location-specific seeds and farming tools.

