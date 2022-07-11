Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 22:23:00

Skyline Champion Announces Acquisition Of Factory Expo Home Center Locations

Champion Retail Housing, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion”), today entered into an agreement with Alta Cima Corporation to acquire the assets and assume operations of the Factory Expo Home Centers located at 12 Skyline Champion manufacturing facilities across the United States.

"We are excited to welcome the employees of these retail sales centers to the Skyline Champion family and look forward to the continuing collaboration with the Alta Cima team,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "This announcement reflects our commitment to elevate the customer experience directly with consumers, and to accelerate the capabilities that benefit all our channel partners.”

In addition to working together to deliver a seamless experience for customers and employees, Alta Cima will provide Skyline Champion with ongoing services in support of the home centers.

Jim Breen, owner of Alta Cima Corporation commented, "Our experienced team of manufactured housing experts are excited to support Skyline Champion’s ongoing success of providing an enhanced and fully complete customer experience for its homeowners.”

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 30 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

