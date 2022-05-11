Skyline Champion Announces Asset Purchase of Manis Custom Builders

Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion”), today announced it expects to close by the end of May on the acquisition of substantially all of the operating assets of Manis Custom Builders, Inc. and related companies (collectively, "Manis”), located in Laurinburg, NC, for approximately $10 million.

"We look forward to welcoming the Manis employees to the Skyline Champion family,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "While working with founder Joe Manis and his team during this transaction, we learned that their core operating principles mirror our own. Mr. Manis has been a leader in the industry since 1983 and we are fortunate to benefit from the high quality which Manis is known for.”

Mr. Yost continued, "With the addition of this 250,000 square foot campus in Laurinburg and Manis’ retail location in eastern North Carolina to our existing North Carolina campuses, we are now better able to serve customers throughout the region with cost effective, streamlined product offerings that are greatly needed in the current economic environment. We anticipate continuing to build out the approximately $15 million of backlog as we upgrade and re-tool portions of the plant.”

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,400 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 41 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

