Skyline Champion Announces Second Quarter Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended October 1, 2022 ("fiscal 2023”).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2022)

Net sales increased 53.9% to $806.8 million

U.S. homes sold increased 23.2% to 7,274

Total backlog decreased 40.5% to $0.8 billion

Average selling price ("ASP”) per U.S. home sold increased 29.8% to $103,700

Gross profit margin expanded by 930 basis points to 34.0%

Net income increased by 184.1% to $144.1 million

Earnings per share ("EPS”) increased to $2.51 from $0.89

Adjusted EBITDA increased 169.6% to $197.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 1,050 basis points to 24.4%

Net cash generated by operating activities of $231.1 million during the quarter

"I am pleased to report another quarter of strong sales and earnings growth,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter we added retail distribution through our acquisition of 12 retail sales centers and continued to drive our long-term strategic initiatives including enhancing the customer buying experience and streamlining product offerings which continues to drive efficiencies and improved profitability. In addition, our ongoing progress to deliver more homes combined with the retailer destocking and order rates, resulted in healthier backlog levels and improved delivery times to our customers. We believe Skyline Champion can continue to outperform the broader housing industry due to our attractive price points, product offerings, enhanced production capabilities and future growth opportunities as more people become buyers of our homes.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased 53.9% to $806.8 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased 23.2% to 7,274. Volume growth during the quarter was driven by increased capacity and improved production levels, resulting in a higher number of homes shipped. The ASP per U.S. home sold increased 29.8% to $103,700 due to the mix of units sold, including those sold to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA”), and price increases to offset cost inflation. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter decreased to 303 homes compared to 358 homes in the prior-year period due to a shift in product mix to larger homes and reduced demand in certain markets. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $0.8 billion as of October 1, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion as of October 2, 2021. Backlog decreased due to increased production and a moderation of order rates as retailer’s destock existing inventory.

Gross profit increased by 111.9% to $274.1 million in the second quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 34.0% of net sales, a 930-basis point expansion compared to 24.7% in the second quarter fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin performance is being driven by increased volumes, pricing, lower commodity costs, operational efficiencies and product mix, including sales to FEMA during the quarter.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A”) in the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased to $83.9 million from $61.3 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased 130 basis points to 10.4%. Higher volumes, increased profitability, and fixed cost leverage during the quarter more than offset higher variable compensation expenses, and additional investments in new capacity.

Net income increased by 184.1% to $144.1 million for the second quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. The increase in net income was driven by the increase in sales volume, pricing, and operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter fiscal 2023 increased by 169.6% to $197.1 million compared to the second quarter fiscal 2022 driven by an increase in net sales and improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 1,050 basis points to 24.4% due to higher sales and continued operational improvements increasing the leverage of fixed costs.

As of October 1, 2022, Skyline Champion had $677.0 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Skyline Champion management will host a conference call tomorrow, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champion’s financial results and an update on current operations.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13733500. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP”) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion’s financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus, (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest income or expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) restructuring charges and impairment of assets, (f) other non-operating income and costs, including those for the acquisition and integration or disposition of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion’s use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion’s strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: supply-related issues, including prices and availability of materials; labor-related issues; inflationary pressures in the North American economy; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry, including as a result of actual or anticipated increases in homeowner borrowing rates; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions; the potential disruption of operations caused by the conversion to new information systems; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, including integration of operations and information systems; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our goodwill might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could continue to have, significant adverse effects on us; and other risks set forth in the "Risk Factors” section, the "Legal Proceedings” section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) October 1, 2022 April 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 677,004 $ 435,413 Trade accounts receivable, net 82,662 90,536 Inventories, net 240,451 241,334 Other current assets 26,220 14,977 Total current assets 1,026,337 782,260 Long-term assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 156,971 132,985 Goodwill 196,574 191,970 Amortizable intangible assets, net 51,262 51,283 Deferred tax assets 14,696 17,750 Other noncurrent assets 61,778 58,371 Total assets $ 1,507,618 $ 1,234,619 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Floor plan payable $ 38,487 $ 35,460 Accounts payable 70,981 92,159 Other current liabilities 253,103 222,493 Total current liabilities 362,571 350,112 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 12,430 12,430 Deferred tax liabilities 5,424 5,124 Other 41,450 41,840 Total long-term liabilities 59,304 59,394 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 1,580 1,573 Additional paid-in capital 511,250 502,846 Retained earnings 587,720 327,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,807 ) (7,208 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,085,743 825,113 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,507,618 $ 1,234,619

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net sales $ 806,825 $ 524,225 $ 1,532,706 $ 1,034,422 Cost of sales 532,719 394,898 1,029,265 793,565 Gross profit 274,106 129,327 503,441 240,857 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 83,915 61,340 156,197 115,363 Operating income 190,191 67,987 347,244 125,494 Interest (income) expense, net (1,974 ) 845 (1,884 ) 1,494 Other expense (income) — 11 (634 ) (43 ) Income before income taxes 192,165 67,131 349,762 124,043 Income tax expense 48,073 16,408 88,519 30,419 Net income $ 144,092 $ 50,723 $ 261,243 $ 93,624 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.53 $ 0.89 $ 4.59 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 2.51 $ 0.89 $ 4.55 $ 1.64

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, dollars in thousand) Six Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 261,243 $ 93,624 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,557 10,283 Amortization of deferred financing fees 175 509 Equity-based compensation 7,753 4,213 Deferred taxes 3,318 6,421 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (85 ) 686 Foreign currency transaction loss 974 35 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,633 (15,351 ) Inventories 11,540 (14,138 ) Prepaids and other assets (14,489 ) (17,934 ) Accounts payable (21,000 ) 407 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,947 20,132 Net cash provided by operating activities 278,566 88,887 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (25,613 ) (15,105 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,810 ) (207 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 132 66 Net cash used in investing activities (32,291 ) (15,246 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in floor plan financing, net 3,027 5,107 Payments of deferred financing fees — (1,130 ) Payments on revolving debt facility — (26,900 ) Stock option exercises 596 377 Tax payment for equity-based compensation (1,363 ) (3,007 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,260 (25,553 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents (6,944 ) (411 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 241,591 47,677 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 435,413 262,581 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 677,004 $ 310,258

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIAITON OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousand) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Change October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Change Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 144,092 $ 50,723 $ 93,369 $ 261,243 $ 93,624 $ 167,619 Income tax expense 48,073 16,408 31,665 88,519 30,419 58,100 Interest (income) expense, net (1,974 ) 845 (2,819 ) (1,884 ) 1,494 (3,378 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,941 5,138 1,803 12,557 10,283 2,274 EBITDA 197,132 73,114 124,018 360,435 135,820 224,615 Transaction costs — — — 338 — 338 Other — — — (973 ) — (973 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,132 $ 73,114 $ 124,018 $ 359,800 $ 135,820 $ 223,980

