Skyline Champion Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion”) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended January 1, 2022 for the fiscal year ending April 2, 2022 ("fiscal 2022”).

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2021)

Net sales increased 41.6% to $534.7 million

U.S. factory-built homes sold increased 9.2% to 5,832

Total backlog increased to $1.5 billion

Average selling price ("ASP”) per U.S. home sold increased 31.7% to $83,000

Gross profit margin expanded by 1,040 basis points to 29.4%

Net income increased by 213.1% to $67.6 million

Earnings per share ("EPS”) increased to $1.18 from $0.38

Adjusted EBITDA increased 201.4% to $96.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 960 basis points to 18.1%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $75.5 million during the quarter

"I am pleased to report another outstanding quarter of operating and financial results,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "The overall fundamentals remain as supportive as ever, while the near-term operating environment remains challenging due to ongoing disruptions in our supply chain and COVID-related labor headwinds. Our team continues to execute, which enabled us to increase production and deliver positive volume growth at higher profitability levels. The investments we have made to increase capacity and efficiency have enabled us to succeed in this challenging environment.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the third quarter fiscal 2022 increased 41.6% to $534.7 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold in the third quarter fiscal 2022 increased 9.2% to 5,832 compared to the prior year third quarter, because of strong demand and increased production levels. The average selling price per U.S. home sold increased 31.7% to $83,000 due to price increases in response to rising material costs and labor. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter increased to 336 homes compared to 318 homes in the prior-year period due to stronger demand and improved production levels. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $1.5 billion as of January 1, 2022 compared to $488.5 million as of December 26, 2020. Backlog growth was driven by strong order levels that continue to outpace production, which is operating at less than full capacity in part due to supply chain availability as well as increased pricing and the acquisition of ScotBilt Homes, LLC and related companies.

Gross profit increased by 119.0% to $157.2 million in the third quarter fiscal 2022 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 29.4% of net sales, a 1,040 basis point expansion compared to 19.0% in the third quarter fiscal 2021. The increase in the gross profit margin was driven by higher sales growth due to higher volume, pricing, and operating efficiencies.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A”) in the third quarter fiscal 2022 increased to $65.8 million from $44.3 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 60 basis points to 12.3%. Improved operations lead to higher production levels and fixed cost leverage during the quarter, partially offsetting higher expenses from variable compensation and the ongoing investments in the enhanced customer buying experience and supporting digital platform.

Net income increased by 213.1% to $67.6 million for the third quarter fiscal 2022 compared to the prior-year period. The increase in net income was mainly driven by the increase in sales volume, pricing, and operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter fiscal 2022 increased by 201.4% to $96.7 million compared to the third quarter fiscal 2021 primarily driven by an increase in net sales and improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 960 basis points to 18.1% due to higher sales growth, operational improvements, and leverage of fixed costs.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter fiscal 2022 increased 88.9% to $75.5 million compared to the third quarter fiscal 2021. As of January 1, 2022, Skyline Champion had $382.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Skyline Champion management will host a conference call tomorrow, February 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champion’s financial results and an update on current operations.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at http://skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726128. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on February 17, 2022.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP”) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion’s financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (f) restructuring charges, (g) impairment of assets, and (h) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion’s use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion’s strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could continue to have, significant adverse effects on us; the impact of recent political instability and social unrest on economic conditions generally; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry; supply-related issues; labor-related issues; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions; the prices and availability of materials; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our goodwill might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; and other risks set forth in the "Risk Factors” section, the "Legal Proceedings” section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands) January 1,

2022 April 3,

2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,133 $ 262,581 Trade accounts receivable, net 46,184 57,481 Inventories, net 185,052 166,113 Other current assets 21,340 13,592 Total current assets 634,709 499,767 Long-term assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 127,196 115,140 Goodwill 191,970 191,803 Amortizable intangible assets, net 53,171 58,835 Deferred tax assets 14,304 19,914 Other noncurrent assets 46,801 32,443 Total assets $ 1,068,151 $ 917,902 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Floor plan payable $ 34,315 $ 25,733 Accounts payable 44,200 57,214 Other current liabilities 205,094 180,695 Total current liabilities 283,609 263,642 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 12,430 39,330 Deferred tax liabilities 4,615 4,280 Other 34,119 42,039 Total long-term liabilities 51,164 85,649 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.0277 par value, 115,000 shares authorized, 56,827 and 56,640 shares issued as of January 1, 2022 and April 3, 2021, respectively 1,572 1,569 Additional paid-in capital 498,898 491,668 Retained earnings 241,135 82,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,227 ) (7,524 ) Total stockholders’ equity 733,378 568,611 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,068,151 $ 917,902

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Net sales $ 534,690 $ 377,581 $ 1,569,112 $ 973,232 Cost of sales 377,451 305,797 1,171,016 784,652 Gross profit 157,239 71,784 398,096 188,580 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 65,825 44,286 181,188 126,466 Operating income 91,414 27,498 216,908 62,114 Interest expense, net 508 795 2,002 2,601 Other expense (income) 7 (180 ) (36 ) (6,993 ) Income before income taxes 90,899 26,883 214,942 66,506 Income tax expense 23,277 5,284 53,696 15,493 Net income $ 67,622 $ 21,599 $ 161,246 $ 51,013 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.19 $ 0.38 $ 2.84 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 1.18 $ 0.38 $ 2.81 $ 0.90

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 161,246 $ 51,013 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 9,869 8,994 Amortization of intangible assets 5,664 4,082 Amortization of deferred financing fees 599 380 Equity-based compensation 6,134 4,625 Deferred taxes 5,942 3,251 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 696 (75 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 55 (421 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,419 4,577 Inventories (19,133 ) (3,388 ) Prepaids and other assets (22,954 ) (2,239 ) Accounts payable (13,076 ) (284 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,945 33,301 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,406 103,816 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (22,784 ) (4,235 ) Cash paid for acquisition (207 ) — Proceeds from maturity of Company owned life insurance policy — 1,186 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 70 1,836 Net cash used in investing activities (22,921 ) (1,213 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in floor plan financing, net 8,583 (8,318 ) Payments on deferred financing fees (1,130 ) — Payments on revolving debt facility (26,900 ) (38,000 ) Stock option exercises 1,099 67 Tax payments for equity-based compensation (3,007 ) (1,687 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,355 ) (47,938 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (578 ) 2,940 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 119,552 57,605 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 262,581 209,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 382,133 $ 267,060

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1,

2022 December 26

2020 Change January 1,

2022 December 26,

2020 Change Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 67,622 $ 21,599 $ 46,023 $ 161,246 $ 51,013 $ 110,233 Income tax expense 23,277 5,284 17,993 53,696 15,493 38,203 Interest expense, net 508 795 (287 ) 2,002 2,601 (599 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,250 4,386 864 15,533 13,076 2,457 EBITDA 96,657 32,064 64,593 232,477 82,183 150,294 Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018) — — — — 1,358 (1,358 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,657 $ 32,064 $ 64,593 $ 232,477 $ 83,541 $ 148,936

