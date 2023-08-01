01.08.2023 23:19:05

Skyline Champion Corp. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.3 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $117.2 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.0% to $464.8 million from $725.9 million last year.

Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $51.3 Mln. vs. $117.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $464.8 Mln vs. $725.9 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Skyline CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Skyline CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Skyline CorpShs 65,56 -5,59% Skyline CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- ATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt in der Verlustzone
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen