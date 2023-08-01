|
01.08.2023 23:19:05
Skyline Champion Corp. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $51.3 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $117.2 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.0% to $464.8 million from $725.9 million last year.
Skyline Champion Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $51.3 Mln. vs. $117.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $464.8 Mln vs. $725.9 Mln last year.
