Skynamo Selects Atlanta for North American Headquarters

- Company Appoints Seasoned General Manager to Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skynamo, the South African-based SaaS provider of field sales technology, announced today it has selected Atlanta as the new location of its North American headquarters after securing a $30 million dollar investment from software investment firm, Five Elms Capital, earlier this year. The headquarters is located in The Battery Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to have an international company like Skynamo call Cobb County home," said Dana Johnson, chief operating officer of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb. "Their innovative, cloud-based sales platform will be a superb addition to the other technology businesses in Atlanta and Cobb County."

Skynamo chose Atlanta because of the lower than average cost of living, easy travel to the North American and international markets, access to talent from the many universities in the city and surrounding states, and the vibrant and friendly technology community.

"Choosing Atlanta as our North American headquarters is critical in helping us grow adoption of our field sales app and management platform," said Skynamo Chief Executive Officer, Sam Clarke. "Atlanta provides us with a lower than average operations cost compared to other major cities and there is a very supportive business to business SaaS community we can tap into for knowledge sharing."

Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber noted, "We are delighted that Skynamo selected metro Atlanta as its base to grow and introduce its cutting-edge platform to North America." She continued, "They join not only the strong technology ecosystem here, but also one of the largest South African communities in the U.S."

"I extend my thanks to Skynamo for choosing Georgia as their North American headquarters," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I'd also like to thank Governor Kemp and our partners across Georgia who continue to invest in software development infrastructure and education, which undoubtedly played a role in Skynamo's decision. We are excited about the rapid growth of the tech industry that we have been witnessing over the past few months."

New General Manager

The company also announced it has appointed Stan Deak as General Manager, based in Atlanta. Deak, a Georgia Tech grad, brings more than 20 years experience in business-to-business technology, with a focus on building and developing early stage companies. Most recently with Experience, the Atlanta-based mobile ticketing technology company, he was the ninth employee and helped grow the company to more than 350 sports and entertainment partners worldwide. Deak was also part of the core team that conceptualized INWEGO, the company's consumer subscription service. Deak led the sales and operations team responsible for expanding the service's footprint from Atlanta to multiple markets around the country.

Mr. Clarke commented, "Stan's extensive experience in mobile technology sales and scaling tech companies make him the ideal candidate to join our effort as we implement our North American growth strategy. He has deep connections in the Atlanta technology community which can benefit the business. We are excited to have him on board."

Skynamo increases sales rep productivity and effectiveness by digitizing paper-based processes and automating administrative tasks. Integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and accounting packages improves order accuracy and enables faster invoicing by providing easy access to accurate customer and product information in the field. GPS technology provides managers with a real-time view of sales activity and sales rep effectiveness in the field so they can coach their reps remotely. Field sales teams using Skynamo typically double – and in some cases triple – the number of customers they visit per week and increase revenue by up to 20 percent in the first year.

ABOUT SKYNAMO

Established in 2012, Skynamo is a field sales platform provider with more than 100 employees in the United States, the UK and South Africa. Skynamo's field sales mobile app and cloud-based management platform are used by small to large manufacturers, as well as wholesalers and distributors with sales teams in the field selling to an existing customer base. Skynamo is Sage ISV Partner of the Year for 2019 (Africa and the Middle East) and an Acumatica Certified Application and Customer Verified Application. Skynamo is approaching 1,000 customers in the United States, the UK, Europe, Southern Africa and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.skynamo.com.

Media contact:

Stan Deak

General Manager at Skynamo

Tel: +1-404-723-8324

Email: stan@skynamo.com