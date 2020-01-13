Skyrocketing growth tipped for China Medical industry over next 5 years; Medtec China 2020 upgrades to two halls to meet market needs

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a forecast from CIConsulting, the revenue of China's medical equipment and manufacturing industry will reach CNY327.4 billion in 2019, the average annual compound growth rate over the next five years will be about 8.15%, and the market will reach CNY447.9 billion in 2023. To bring more business opportunities and build a more efficient B2B trading platform for the increasing needs of both medical suppliers and manufacturers, Medtec China will be held in two halls for the first time 14-16 September 2020 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

Updated to two halls with more trendy exhibiting zones to meet market needs

This year, Medtec China will grasp the industry's trends and launch several new exhibiting zones including dental, medical 3D printing, orthopedic R&D and manufacturing and comprehensive medical services in the newly launched Hall 4.

BMF, the world leading ultra-precision micro-nano 3D printing technology supplier, will exhibit again at Medtec China 2020. Toradex (China) Ltd. and The Qt Company Ltd. are two new companies that will debut in the Comprehensive Medical Services zone. Mr. Wenting LI, General Manager of Shanghai JC Biomedical Technology Co.,Ltd. whose business encompasses CRO, CDMO and CSO services spoke highly of Medtec China 2019: "We are very happy with the quantity and quality of visitors to our booth; so far we have already got more than 60 potential customers, which is wonderful."

Medical manufacturing automation; materials, components and processing equipment; contract manufacturing services; mold technology and processing equipment areas have been the highlights of Medtec China. Industry leading companies such as Mikron, LeeDon, Maider, Clariant and DSM have been participating in Medtec China for many years. NISSEI PLASTIC (TAICANG) CO.,LTD. and Teamtechnik Production Technology (Suzhou) Ltd. are going to return to the exhibiting this year for the great satisfaction with the show results. Suzhou Harmotronics Automation Co.,Ltd will show up as first-time exhibitor at Medtec China 2020.

IVD is a popular exhibiting zone at Medtec China. Based on the statistics of our visitor survey, there are numerous companies such as Autobio, Shimadzu, Improve Medical, Alere(Shanghai), Igenesis Limited, KHB, Novos and GE who have visited Medtec China looking for relevant products.

Oversea suppliers trooped in to seize business opportunities in China's booming market at Medtec China

Medtec China 2019 had Singapore, Germany and New York State pavilions, with exhibiting companies bringing advanced products and technologies from the world's top medical manufacturing countries. The German pavilion is expected to increase in scale by more than 23%. Japan and Ireland pavilions are expected to debut; for companies who have a plan to participate in international pavilions, please feel free to contact us to learn more about the benefits .

Booth sales are underway, and about 83% of space has already been booked. Medtec China is a professional business partner for enterprises who want to obtain the best business opportunities in the medical device industry in China. Click here to register and book your booth immediately.

Medtec China 2020 will attract an estimated 30,000+ professional visitors from more than 6,000 medical manufacturing companies and nearly 500 suppliers from nearly 27 countries in the medical design and R&D, raw materials, accessories, processing technology and manufacturing services segments to China's medical device industry.

