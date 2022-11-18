SkySafe Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySafe today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for SkySafe Cloud. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

SkySafe Cloud is unique in that it offers customers a way to detect, track, and analyze the drones in their airspace, without having to buy and maintain expensive hardware. As the only company in the world to build, own, and operate city-wide sensor networks, SkySafe offers airspace awareness via a subscription to their Cloud-based application.

Grant Jordan, Founder and CEO at SkySafe said, "It's an honor to be recognized by the CES Innovation Awards program, and we're excited to be listed among the most innovative new technologies in the world."

ABOUT SKYSAFE

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on Twitter @SkySafe.

