SkySlope Launches C.A.R. Real Estate Forms!

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched SkySlope Forms integrated with the California Association of Realtors Standard Forms.

SkySlope Forms uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents a streamlined and efficient way to execute C.A.R. forms. With a frictionless transition between SkySlope's leading transaction management, paperwork, and digital signature, SkySlope Forms helps agents save time and improves compliance for brokers.

SkySlope's comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators enables real estate professionals to centralize their work while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform that serves over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the nation, SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from a knowledgeable customer success team.

SkySlope Forms integrated with C.A.R. includes:

Data synced from the MLS to C.A.R. Standard Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited signatures with the newest version of SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transactions

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we excel in compliance," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With the addition of SkySlope Forms, we've added a more streamlined transaction experience that provides a smoother workflow for agents and will be able to provide deeper analytics for brokers."

Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope explains, "Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is user-friendly and requires less repetitive data-entry with SkySlope's transaction management platform. We are excited to work with C.A.R. and bring this solution to our agents in California "

"The interface is very clean," says Rick Tibbitts of Allison James Estates and Homes. "The flow of forms from first creation as a template, to preparing forms for signatures, the client interface, and how the completed forms integrate right back into a newly created transaction is a game-changer."

SkySlope Forms is also available in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, and Washington and will be launching in additional states throughout 2021.

For more information about SkySlope Forms visit https://resources.skyslope.com/ca-forms.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2020, over 256,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com .

