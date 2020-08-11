SkyStem Wins "Best Month-End Close and Reconciliation Solution"

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a provider of automated month-end close account reconciliation software, is proud to announce winning the FinTech award from Wealth and Finance International for Best Month-End Close and Reconciliation Solution. This fintech award honors SkyStem achievements with their flagship solution ART and reflects the efforts of the entire organization.

The Fintech Awards, hosted by Wealth & Finance are dedicated to rewarding and recognizing the hard work, excellence and creativity of FinTech companies, start-ups, technologies and products. The global recognition caters to all who have displayed outstanding innovations and contributions to the advancement of technology across sectors. The coverage range for their awards relates to payment innovations, customer experience, data, trading, banking and lending.

"The SkyStem product team places heavy focus on ease of use and customer service, by making everything as user friendly as possible." said Shagun Malhotra, CEO, and Founder of SkyStem. "SkyStem's vision has always been to help customers do more with less."

Awardees demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to client service, and/or commitment to excellence and innovation. With over 3,000 nominees from around the world, judges narrowed the pool down to approximately 1,200 with 100 winners throughout various categories, SkyStem's solution ART took home the covenant award for "Best Month-End Close and Reconciliation Solution"

To see the complete article and for more information about SkyStem, please click here.

About Wealth and Finance International

Wealth & Finance International has rapidly become the go-to resource for those looking to secure and increase their wealth. Their magazine is distributed each month to more than 130,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, fund managers, institutional investors and professional services firms. Wealth & Finance International publication and website provides the latest news, features, opinion and comment, in conjunction with a host of top-level advisors, experts and businesspeople.

About SkyStem LLC

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux analysis and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.

SOURCE SkyStem