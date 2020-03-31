SkyTerra Technologies Adds Landon Moreau to Project Management Team to Build on User Experience

NASHUA, N.H., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a growing IT cloud advisory and development firm, and Microsoft partner, has added Landon Moreau as Project Manager to its Project Management Team to build on user experience.

Reporting to Steven Palanza, Landon is responsible for designing and executing cloud migration design and strategy solutions for their clients. He works with internal and client resources, coordinates timelines, maintain budgets, and ensures that projects are delivered successfully.

"As we grow, we are carefully selecting who we bring to our team. Our first priority is always our customers," said Darren Schriever, SkyTerra Founding Partner. "We have known Landon for a few years and are happy that he will bring his history of successful project execution to this new role."

"We know that Landon will not only keep projects on time and on budget, but will be able to easily handle any unexpected issues that may come up," added Palanza, Senior Project Manager.

Landon has spent the majority of his career with Blackbaud, Inc. (formerly WhippleHill Communications). His last of several roles he grew into there was Project Manager, where he was responsible for software implementation plans for the K-12 private school workspace and provided resolutions for unforeseen variables. On the weekends, Landon can be found outside with his wife and 2-year-old son, riding his Road King Harley Davidson, playing guitar, or supporting his favorite sports teams – Boston Bruins and New England Patriots (even without Tom Brady).

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]

