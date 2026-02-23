Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Aktie

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D4VU / ISIN: US8309401029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 23:53:01

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.23 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $14.40 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.85 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $385.58 million from $304.40 million last year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.23 Mln. vs. $14.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $385.58 Mln vs. $304.40 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten