Skyworks Appoints Eric Guerin to its Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that the company has appointed Eric J. Guerin to its board of directors. Guerin currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer for CDK Global, a leading publicly traded provider of integrated technology solutions to the automotive industry. Prior to joining CDK Global, Guerin served as division vice president and sector chief financial officer at Corning Glass Technologies, a division of Corning Inc.

"We are pleased to have Eric join our board of directors,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, CEO and president of Skyworks. "His blend of financial and operational expertise, together with his extensive engagements within Asia-Pacific markets, will be invaluable as Skyworks continues to enable a rapidly expanding set of applications and opportunities.”

"I look forward to leveraging my experience to help guide the company’s ongoing diversification efforts across the Internet of Things and its sustained leadership in the global transition to 5G,” said Guerin. "This is an exciting time to be aligned with a market leader like Skyworks as wireless connectivity transforms the way we work, play and educate.”

Guerin, 50, currently serves on the board of directors of Natus Medical, a publicly traded provider of medical equipment, software and services. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The City University of New York, College of Staten Island, after which he was recruited to Johnson & Johnson, where he held various finance roles. Guerin also earned a master’s in business administration from St. John’s University and received his CPA and CMA designations (both inactive).

