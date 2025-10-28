Skyworks Q4 Profit Increases, Announces Merger Deal With Qorvo; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), Tuesday announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $161 million or $1.07 a share compared to $60.5 million or $0.37 a share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings increased to $263.7 million or $1.76 a share from last year's $249.9 million or $1.55 a share.

On average, analysts estimates earnings of $1.41 a share for the quarter.

Operating income amounted to $135 million compared to $59.5 million in the prior year.

In a separate press release, the company announced an agreement with Qorvo (QRVO) to combine the two companies in a cash-and-stock transaction, valuing the combined firm at approximately $22 billion.

The company expects the deal to strengthen its ability to meet growing customer demand across mobile and diversified Broad Markets.

As per the terms of the deal, Qorvo shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash and 0.960 of a Skyworks common share for each Qorvo share.

Phil Brace will serve as chief executive officer of the combined company.

Upon closing, which is expected to close in early calendar year 2027, Skyworks shareholders will own approximately 63 percent of the combined company, while Qorvo shareholders will own approximately 37 percent, on a fully-diluted basis.

In the pre-market hours, SWKS is climbing 11.93 percent, to $84.50 on the Nasdaq.