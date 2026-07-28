Skyworks Solutions Aktie

Skyworks Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857760 / ISIN: US83088M1027

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28.07.2026 22:14:23

Skyworks Solutions Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.9 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $105.0 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.7 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $934.8 million from $965.0 million last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.9 Mln. vs. $105.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $934.8 Mln vs. $965.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.010 B To $ 1.060 B

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