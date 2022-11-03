Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $302.2 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $326.3 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486.0 million or $3.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.41 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $302.2 Mln. vs. $326.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.90 -Revenue (Q4): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.300 - $1.350 Bln