SKYWORTH ignites excitement for athletes and sports fans as 30th SEA Games 2019 officially commences

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and a leading global television brand, is set to bring technological innovations to the 30th SEA Games 2019 as the biennial multi-sport event officially commences today, gathering athletes and sports fans from 11 countries to the Philippines.

SKYWORTH has been a vehement supporter in promoting sports through the innovation of technologies. The brand is the sponsor of FFBB (French Federation of Basketball) and more recently, the Exclusive Consumer Electronics - Television Sponsor and Official Platinum Partner for the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 and 10th ASEAN Para Games 2020 ('the SEA Games'). The sponsorships resonate with SKYWORTH's commitment in elevating sports entertainment with cutting edge technologies.

Empowered by SKYWORTH TVs, viewers will be able to enjoy a stunning image quality brought by the motion compensation technology. The SKYWORTH personal assistant powered by AI also enables viewers to conveniently look for games related information such as player profiles and latest game results while watching the live matches. Thanks to the proprietary AI ecosystem, sports fans can freely connect the TVs with other smart devices to fully leverage the advantages brought by the concept of Smart Living.

"Technology has become an integral part of every sports game and SKYWORTH is proud to be the official sponsor for the SEA Games, bringing the best sports entertainment to fans in Southeast Asian," said Jack Lee. "The Southeast Asian region has always been an important market to SKYWORTH and that is why we strive to bring the best moments of SEA Games 2019 to viewers with the best-in-class TVs."

Throughout the SEA Games 2019, fans and athletes are encouraged to pay a visit to the SKYWORTH's Fans Zones to enjoy the exciting live games. And to extend the excitement of the games, a special SEA Games-themed lucky draw is set at SKYWORTH offline stores as a token of appreciation for the fans.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH GROUP (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. It is valued in excess of US$ 19 billion and employs over 40,000 people worldwide (as of 1 March 2019). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's "Silicon Valley", SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, it is now one of the Top Five Color TV brands in the world and a top brand in the Chinese display industry market. It is also a Top Three global provider of the Android TV platform.

