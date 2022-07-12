SKYY® Vodka Encourages Fans to Find Out "What's in the SKY(Y)" as the Official Spirit Partner of Jordan Peele's Expansive New Horror Epic, Nope

SKYY®Vodka Celebrates New 360 Campaign as the Official Spirit of Summer 2022's Most Thrilling, Terrifying Event Film, in theaters July 22.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYY® Vodka announced today that the brand will be the official spirit of summer's most thrilling, terrifying event film, Jordan Peele's Nope, through an exclusive partnership with Universal Pictures and Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film stars Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun as residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery that will have audiences asking the question, "What's in the sky?" Nope arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022.

SKYY® Vodka, Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw are joining forces on a co-branded, on- and off-premise nationwide campaign that includes out-of-home, social media , sweepstakes, and experiential activations beginning now and running through August 16, 2022. Retail displays revealing the film's ominous iconography will be installed across the U.S., highlighting a SKYY® sweepstakes where fans can text SKYYFRESH to 24272 for a chance to win tickets to see Nope in theaters.

SKYY®, Universal and Monkeypaw are also partnering with participating movie theater chains across the nation to bring a full consumer experience through a menu of signature NOPE x SKYY® cocktails. Fans at home can also mix up the official Nope x SKYY® cocktail, the Cos-NOPE-olitan in preparation for the film to hit theaters. Created as an unexpected twist on the classic Cosmopolitan, the Cos-NOPE-olitan is complete with Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge, a cotton candy cloud and garnished with gold flakes. When watching Nope, be sure to enjoy SKYY Vodka responsibly.

"Jordan Peele'sNope will be lifting audiences' eyes toward the sky all summer, so we knew this major summer event film was the perfect partnership opportunity for SKYY® Vodka. We're excited to be able to engage with both new and existing fans in a way that's both unique and relevant to our consumer," Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, White Spirits at Campari America said. "We're thrilled to join forces with Universal and Monkeypaw, as audiences discover what's really in the Nope sky on July 22nd. And starting now, fans can enjoy what's in SKYY® Vodka, including our reformulated liquid, which is made with water enriched by Pacific Minerals for a fresher cocktail."

NOPE by Jordan Peele will be released in theaters nationwide on July 22, 2022. Visit www.nope.movie to watch the trailer and purchase tickets to see the film.

For more information on SKYY® Vodka's NOPE partnership, please visit SKYYVodka.com or follow on Instagram @SKYYVodka .

ABOUT SKYY® VODKA

SKYY® Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY® revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. SKYY® Vodka is made with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California Limestone. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY® grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT NOPE

"What's a bad miracle?"

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.

The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) and Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), is a Monkeypaw production, written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele and produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman). The film's executive producers are Robert Graf and Win Rosenfeld. Nope will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Nope x SKYY Assets for Media Use

