19.10.2022 23:02:29

SL Green Realty Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.38 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $388.21 million, or $5.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $212.46 million from $205.20 million last year.

SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.38 Mln. vs. $388.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $5.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $212.46 Mln vs. $205.20 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SL Green Realty Corporation Call for Red 24.9.12 at USD 25.mehr Nachrichten